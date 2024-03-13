March 13, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gaza healthcare system crisis
The war in Gaza has reached a bleak milestone: more than 30,000 Palestinians killed. Medics are working tirelessly to save all they can - but the conditions are dire. Just how bad is the situation on the ground? Guests: Doctor Margaret Harris World Health Organization Spokesperson Doctor James Smith Emergency Medical Doctor Doctor Omar Abdel-Mannan Pediatric Neurologist and Co-founder of Health Workers for Palestine
Gaza healthcare system in crisis / TRT World
Explore