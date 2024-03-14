WORLD
1 MIN READ
US House passes bill that could ban TikTok across America
The US House of Representatives have approved a bill blocking TikTok for all users across the country, citing national security. The app is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, and Washington is concerned it could influence November's presidential election. If the bill passes the Senate and is signed into law by the President ByteDance will have six months to sell TikTok or face a ban. Leone Lakhani has more.
US TIKTOK BAN VOTE / Others
March 14, 2024
