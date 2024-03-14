March 14, 2024
Putin certain to win Russia election despite appetite for change
As Russia heads to presidential elections this weekend, there is little doubt about the result. But the lines of people willing to back independent hopefuls and the crowds who turned out for the funeral of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny suggest there is an appetite for change. Dasha Chernyshova looks at the state of the opposition today.
