March 14, 2024
WORLD
Weather patterns threatening agriculture and food security in Pakistan
Pakistan is one of the nations worst affected by the climate crisis. In the past three years, the South Asian country has been faced with floods and drought, and is now experiencing unusual winter rains. The changing weather patterns are threatening agriculture - and could have a huge impact on food security. Kamran Yousaf has more.
