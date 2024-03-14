March 14, 2024
Portugal Election: Why is the far-right rising in Portugal?
A small far-right political party shakes up an age-old balance of power. It’s a scenario that’s been repeated around Europe and elsewhere. The latest country to swing to the right: Portugal. Guests: Patricia Calca Research Fellow and Assistant Professor at the University Institute of Lisbon Ricardo Leite Former Portuguese Member of Parliament Hugo Ferrinho Lopes Visiting Researcher at the European University Institute
Portugal Election / TRT World
