St. Patrick's Day: Will Ireland Boycott the White House Visit?

The US and Ireland share a centuries-old cultural bond. But is the war in Gaza threatening to unravel those ties? Guests: Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland Brendan Ciaran Browne Assistant Professor of Conflict Resolution and Assistant Professor at Trinity College Dublin. Betty Purcell Member of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign Martin Rafferty Co-founder of BDS Belfast