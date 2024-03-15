At least 50 people have died in Angola after being forced to drink an herbal potion to prove they were not sorcerers, a local official has said.

The deaths occurred between January and February near the central town of Camacupa, said Luzia Filemone, a representative of a local council Thursday.

Speaking to Angola National Radio, she accused traditional healers of administering the lethal concoction.

"More than 50 victims were forced to drink this mysterious liquid which, according to traditional healers, proves whether or not a person practices witchcraft," Filemone said.

Belief in witchcraft is still common in Angola, a former Portuguese colony where the majority of the population are Catholic Christians.