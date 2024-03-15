March 15, 2024
Polls open in Russia's presidential election
Voting is under way in Russia's far east in the presidential election. Although the result is almost certain, opinion polls show about 70 percent of Russians will still cast their ballots. President Vladimir Putin has campaigned on traditional values and the need to counter the hostile West. But who are the other candidates on the ballot? Dasha Chernyshova has a closer look.
