March 15, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brazil rolls out Japan-produced dengue vaccine
Brazil has become the first country in the world to include the Japan-produced dengue vaccine in its public health system. But there are only enough doses to protect children between ages 10 and 14. Meanwhile, Latin America's largest economy is facing an epidemic with at least nine states declaring a state of health emergency. Monica Yanakiew in Rio de Janeiro has the story.
Brazil rolls out Japan-produced dengue vaccine / Others
Explore