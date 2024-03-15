The Women and Democracy Foundation (KADEM) has drawn attention to the Israeli massacre in Palestine's Gaza in the heart of New York, Times Square.

Istanbul-based foundation raised the "voices of courageous Palestinian women", shouting out to the world from Times Square, the US.

As part of the International Civil Support for Palestinian Women event in New York, KADEM brought attention to Israel's brutal attacks and the honourable resistance of women in Gaza through an interactive installation.

Organising a series of programs at the United Nations for March, which includes International Women's Day, KADEM held a press conference and event in Times Square, New York, with wide participation. The press conference in the square was delivered by KADEM Board Chairman Saliha Okur Gumrukcuoglu.

In her press statement, Gumrukcuoglu said, "Even oppression progresses unjustly for women. More than 9,000 Palestinian women are no longer with us. What's even more painful is that what is happening is not new for Palestinian women or the thousands of women trapped in other war and conflict zones."

"Palestinian women have long been subjected to a systematic genocide, beyond violence, in an area turned into the world's largest death camp, for generations," she added.

Related Palestinian women face sexual abuse even in their absence

Drawing attention to the ongoing brutal attacks in Gaza since October 7, KADEM President Gumrukcuoglu said, "Yes, we are in the horror of witnessing great destruction as the world."

She also highlighted the tragic reality of newborns dying from starvation amidst the ongoing conflict. She underscored that the impact of the bombings extends beyond physical destruction, reaching into the core of humanity's shared values crafted over millennia.

Despite the bleakness, Gumrukcuoglu found a glimmer of hope in the global community's united condemnation of the attacks. She pointed to the widespread protests spanning the globe as a testament to the innate desire for peace among all peoples, illuminating them as the true bearers of enlightenment.

The event featured scarves in the colours of the Palestinian flag hanging from poles, symbolising the women killed in Gaza.

The Palestinian flag made with tatreez, a traditional Palestinian handicraft, on the poles where the scarves were tied, emphasised the resistance of Palestinian women.

In addition to many residents of New York, tourists visiting Times Square, Orthodox Jews known for their stance against Israeli massacres, Neturei Karta Rabbi Yisroel Dovid Weiss, and Turkish NGO representatives and politicians in New York for meetings of the UN Commission on the Status of Women attended the organisation.