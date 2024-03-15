In February, amid the carnage in Gaza, US President Joe Biden had a warning for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his alliance with the right-wing politicians who have resisted calls for a ceasefire.

"If it keeps this up with this incredibly conservative government they have and Ben-Gvir and others, they're going to lose support from around the world," he said on a US talk show while in the same breath proclaiming that he’s a Zionist.

Among some Western nations, there appears to be a shift in the diplomatic tone they use in referring to Israel, which has so far refused to heed international calls to stop the assault on the Palestinian enclave where tens of thousands of people including children have been killed.

In recent days, the UK’s Foreign Minister David Cameron referred to Israel as an "occupying power in Gaza" and said it has a "legal responsibility to ensure aid is available for civilians."

Now, a similar shift appears amongst some prominent American officials.

On Thursday, the US Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer appeared to signal a departure from Washington's staunch support of Israel, offering a strong rebuke of Israeli leadership and calling for elections.

The Democrat also directly hit out at Netanyahu, claiming the Israeli leader "all too frequently bowed to the demands of extremists" and had "lost his way" in a bid to maintain power.

It comes after more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed in the besieged Gaza following Israel's brutal bombardment and a ground invasion after Hamas’ deadly incursion into Israel on October 7.

The disproportionate and violent Israeli response devastated a large part of Gaza, and pushed millions of Palestinians into a narrow strip near Egypt’s border where shortage of food has raised concern of an impending famine.

Around 85 percent of Palestinians are displaced, while 60 percent of the local infrastructure is damaged or destroyed after some five months of the war.

During his address on the Senate floor, Schumer said, "He (Netanyahu) has put himself in coalition with far-right extremists like Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, and as a result, he has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows,"

He also warned "Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah" and said that "as a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me that Netanyahu's coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7."

Seminal moment

Some observers see this as a seminal moment in the Israel-US relations.

US Correspondent for Haartez, Ben Samuels, said, "You won't find more of a pro-Israel stalwart than Chuck Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in US history."

"His call for Netanyahu's ouster should be viewed as a watershed moment that cements Bibi's standing within the Democratic Party," he added.

During his speech, Schumer insisted that new elections in Israel are the "only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel, at a time when so many Israelis have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government."

He argued that most of the Israeli public would recognise the "need for change" and that "holding a new election, once the war starts to wind down, would give Israelis an opportunity to express their vision for the post-war future."

Mixed reactions

Among American citizens and officials alike, there were mixed reactions to Schumer’s comments.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal welcomed Schumer's remarks, calling them "insightful comments on new directions for policy in the Middle East."

More broadly, Samuels said that Schumer's call for elections in Israel cements the idea that "Netanyahu is now persona non grata among Democrats & the G.O.P. (The Republican Party) is seizing on this."

Others from the Republican Party, like Florida Representative Byron Donalds, claimed Schumer attempted to "recklessly" meddle in Israeli elections while calling for Netanyahu's "ouster," describing the remarks as “completely inappropriate & out of line."

This sentiment is in line with Washington’s diplomatic approach when it comes to dealing with Israel.

Since October 7, the United States, Israel's main ally, has vetoed three "immediate ceasefire" draft resolutions put forward by different nations at the UN Security Council.

The US has also reportedly approved hundreds of millions of dollars worth of arms sales to Israel. A recent Washington Post report has shed light on the "quiet" approval and delivery of "thousands of precision-guided munitions, small diameter bombs, bunker busters, small arms and other lethal aid".

US officials recently told Congress at a classified briefing that some weapons transfers occurred without public debate, as the cost was below the amount required for the executive branch to notify Congress individually.

Biden's administration is awaiting approval from the US House of Representatives to send Israel $14 billion of additional military aid.

Schumer, like prominent Democrats including President Joe Biden, has faced backlash from within the party for Washington's continuing strong support to Israel at a time when tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

A revival of a two-state solution?

However, amid this backdrop, Schumer publicly called for a cessation of hostilities.

"After five months of suffering on both sides of this conflict, our thinking must turn urgently to how we can achieve lasting peace and ensure prosperity and security for both the Jewish people and the Palestinian people in the Middle East," Schumer said.

He said Israel “must make some significant course corrections," calling for a ceasefire and hostage release and said it would be a "grave mistake" to reject a two-state solution.

Despite listing several "major obstacles", Schumer insisted, "The only real and sustainable solution to this decades-old conflict is a negotiated two-state solution, a demilitarised Palestinian state, living side by side with Israel in equal measures of peace, security, prosperity, dignity and mutual recognition."

If a resolution is not found, Schumer said it would contribute to the "same violent state of affairs" in the region that has taken place for the last 75 years.

Jeff Merkley, a Democrat representing Oregon, said it was "A profoundly important call to establish two states for two peoples from Leader Schumer, the highest-ranking Jewish official in US history. "

"Securing peace, safety, and prosperity for both Palestinians and Israelis is the best way to break the cycle of hate and violence."