March 15, 2024
WORLD
Israel's ongoing aid massacres through the lens of slain poet Refaat Alareer
On February 29, Israel killed over 100 Palestinian civilians who were desperately trying to access humanitarian aid. Here's a look at the "flour massacre,” in addition to Israel’s subsequent aid massacres, through the lens of Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer, killed in an Israeli strike in December 2023. #Gaza #FlourMassacre
