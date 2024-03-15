Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation (TDV) will distribute 3,000 food packages and 10,000 iftar (breaking fast) packages among Rohingya Muslims in the Cox's Bazar region of Bangladesh.

The distribution of aid to those in need has begun as part of the aid project aimed at reaching 25,000 people in Cox's Bazar, the foundation said in a statement on Friday.

Throughout the year, 3,000 food packages and 10,000 iftar packages will be provided to Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims.

Oguzhan Adsiz, the TDV coordinator in Bangladesh, said that the aid efforts, which will continue throughout the year, have begun with the onset of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we continue to distribute these aids among our brothers," Adsiz said.

Adsiz also mentioned that special festivals for Ramadan will be organised, saying: "We will share the excitement in the camps where Rohingya Muslims reside ."

Turkish aid agency in Afghanistan

The Turkish state aid agency gave food packages to 400 low-income families in Afghanistan.

A statement from the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Mazar-i-Sharif Office said that in collaboration with the Afghanistan Martyrs and Disabled Protection Association, food aid was provided to 400 families in the Balkh, Jowzjan, Faryab, and Sar-e Pol provinces.

The aid was delivered at a ceremony held at the campus of the Jowzjan Vocational and Technical Institute in the Shibargan district of Jowzjan province.

Jowzjan Governor Kari Gul Heyder Safak said that the Muslim holy month of Ramadan is a month of "sharing and abundance," adding that Türkiye has once again demonstrated its solidarity with Afghan people by supporting low-income families during Winter and Ramadan.

TIKA Mazar-i-Sharif Coordinator Mikail Tasdemir said: "The Turkish nation is always with its Afghan brothers. TIKA, as the official development agency of our country, continues its humanitarian aid efforts in addition to implementing development projects worldwide, especially during the Ramadan period."