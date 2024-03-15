March 15, 2024
WORLD
Open Iftar feeds the public at London's Battersea Arts Centre
TRT World spoke to members of the public, Muslim and non-Muslim alike at the Open Iftar at London's historic Battersea Arts Centre, which was formerly the Battersea town hall built in 1893. #Ramadan #London
