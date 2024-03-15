WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye marks 5th anniversary of 'heinous' Christchurch mosque attack
"We remember with respect the 51 victims, including one Turkish citizen, who lost their lives in the attack, and wish Allah’s mercy upon them," says the foreign ministry in a statement.
Türkiye marks 5th anniversary of 'heinous' Christchurch mosque attack
The ministry called on the global community to "take a common stance against anti-Islam tendencies" on the occasion of International Day to Combat Islamophobia. / Photo: AA Archive
March 15, 2024

Türkiye has remembered the victims of the Islamophobic attack that took place in New Zealand's Christchurch on March 15, 2019.

"On the fifth anniversary of the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated in Christchurch, New Zealand on 15 March 2019, we remember with respect the 51 victims, including one Turkish citizen, who lost their lives in the attack, and wish Allah’s mercy upon them," a Foreign Ministry statement said on Friday.

The ministry also called on the global community to "take a common stance against anti-Islam tendencies" on the occasion of International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

"We are pleased by the adoption of the resolution today (15 March) by the UN General Assembly on measures to combat Islamophobia, which we tabled together with the other member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation," the statement concluded.

Life imprisonment sentence

On March 15, 2019, Brenton Tarrant, an Australian terrorist, killed 51 people and injured 40 more at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch city.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2020 without the possibility of parole, in the first such ruling ever handed down in the island country.

Later, the government formed a Royal Commission of Inquiry to find out whether there were any failings by government agencies in the Christchurch mosque attack.

The 792-page report, which took about 18 months to compile, had identified deficiencies in the firearms licensing system, as well as "inappropriate concentration of resources" on the part of security agencies.

It had made a list of recommendations, including changes to how firearms are managed, establishing a new national intelligence and security agency, and a proposal for the police to better identify and respond to hate crimes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
