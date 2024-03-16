March 16, 2024
Germany will provide more rockets to Kiev in its war with Russia
Europes leading military powers have met in an attempt to present a united response to Russia's war in Ukraine. The Polish Prime minister joined the leaders of France and Germany in Berlin to resolve differences over how to support Ukraine, after disagreements between Emmmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz threatened to undermine cooperation between the allies. Joel Flynn has more...
