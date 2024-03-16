UNGA chief says UNSC has failed to deliver peace and security

The failure of diplomacy to end the wars in Gaza and Ukraine have raised big questions about the effectiveness of the world's biggest multilateral peacekeeping organization - the United Nations. TRT World's Jaffar Hasnain sat down with the current President of the United Nations General Assembly Dennis Francis. They discussed the challenges facing the organisation and how its role in tackling ongoing conflicts around the world remains important.