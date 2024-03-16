The 11th edition of the global forum wraps up in Baku

The 11th edition of the Global Baku Forum has wrapped up in Azerbaijan, having brought together former and current leaders, ministers, and Nobel laureates from around the world. During three days, one of the main goals of the forum was to encourage high-level dialogue and impact global decision-making when it comes to solving today's most pressing issues. TRT World's Kubra Akkoc reports.