March 16, 2024
WORLD
India Election Commission sets general election for April 19
India will hold general elections starting April 19th to elect 543 members for the 18th Loksabha, or lower house of parliament. The parliamentary polls will be held in seven phases. Nearly 970 million people are registered to vote at over one million polling stations in the mammoth electoral exercise. Vote counting is scheduled for 4th June. Here’s Smita Sharma with the details.
