At least 31,645 Palestinians killed, 73,676 wounded since Oct 7
The Israeli Prime Minister has again promised military action in the southern Gazan city of Rafah. Benjamin Netanyahu says the civilian population will be evacuated in the coming weeks, and that no international pressure will stop Israel achieving its aims against Hamas. In one attack this Sunday, 12 people have been killed in Deir al Balah, while an unknown number of bodies remain under the rubble of buildings bombed overnight in Gaza City. 13 aid trucks have now reached northern Gaza, the first time in four months they've reached there without the Israeli military interfering. It's of course not nearly enough for hundreds of thousands of people facing famine in the north. Randolph Nogel reports.
Netanyahu's Offensive Amid Gaza Famine / Others
March 17, 2024
