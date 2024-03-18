WORLD
1 MIN READ
Druze in Golan Heights left in limbo by Israeli occupation
The war on Gaza has focused international attention on Israel’s occupation of other Palestinian territories, primarily the West Bank. But less known is the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, which was once part of Syria. Roughly half of the 50,000 people living there are illegal Israeli settlers, while the other half are Syrians, mostly Druze. And it's from the Druze community of Majdal Shams that Claire Herriot sent us this report.
Druze in Golan Heights left in limbo by Israeli occupation / Others
March 18, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us