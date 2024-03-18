March 18, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli military launches fourth raid on al-Shifa Hospital
Israeli forces have launched another raid on al-Shifa hospital in northern gaza, where tens of thousands of patients, medical staff and displaced people are said to be sheltering. It's the fourth time the complex has been targeted since October 7th, and Gazan authorities are calling it another flagrant violation of international law. Isabella Bull reports.
Israeli military launches fourth raid on al-Shifa Hospital / Others
Explore