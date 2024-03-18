The Battle of Canakkale, explained | HistorAI Episode 1

In the first episode of HistorAI, we talk about the Battle of Canakkale also known as the Gallipoli Campaign, one of the most ferocious battles of WWI between the Allies, otherwise known as the Entente, and the Ottoman Empire. Despite a months-long naval siege and land operation attempts, the Turkish side did not give in and defended their country and their capital from being captured by the Allied forces. The battle resulted in victory for the Ottoman Empire and sparked a strong wave of nationalism among the Turkish people, despite significant losses.