March 18, 2024
Türkiye marks March 18 as the Canakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day
Türkiye marks 109th anniversary of the Canakkale Victory and Martyrs’ Day. The Battle of Canakkale resulted in a victory for the Ottoman Empire against the Allied forces during WWI and stands as a testament to the courage and sacrifices of all who fought and perished to defend their country against occupation and occupying forces.
Türkiye marks 109th anniversary of the Canakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day
