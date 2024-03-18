WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli comedy show's Eurovision 'parody' seeks to justify Gaza war
An Israeli comedy show released a "parody" of Israel’s Eurovision submission after the European Broadcasting Union asked for its lyrics to be rewritten due to their "political" nature. The "parody" has sparked criticism for glorifying Israel’s ongoing war on Palestine’s Gaza and for using the Holocaust to justify it. #Eurovision #Israel #Gaza
"We were the ones who went through genocide.'' An Israeli "parody" mocking Israel's Eurovision submission has sparked criticism for glorifying Tel Aviv's war on Palestine's Gaza and justifying it by exploiting the Holocaust / Others
March 18, 2024
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us