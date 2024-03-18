March 18, 2024
Israeli comedy show's Eurovision 'parody' seeks to justify Gaza war
An Israeli comedy show released a "parody" of Israel’s Eurovision submission after the European Broadcasting Union asked for its lyrics to be rewritten due to their "political" nature. The "parody" has sparked criticism for glorifying Israel’s ongoing war on Palestine’s Gaza and for using the Holocaust to justify it. #Eurovision #Israel #Gaza
"We were the ones who went through genocide.'' An Israeli "parody" mocking Israel's Eurovision submission has sparked criticism for glorifying Tel Aviv's war on Palestine's Gaza and justifying it by exploiting the Holocaust / Others
