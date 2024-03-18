Putin hails landslide victory with nearly 88% of votes

Results from Russia’s presidential election have given Vladimir Putin an expected landslide victory with more than 87% of the vote. Putin has another six year term and becomes Russia’s longest serving ruler since Joseph Stalin. Over the course of the three days of voting there were a number of protests inside polling booths. On Sunday thousands of opposition supporters queued outside polling stations in a protest called 'Noon against Putin.' Simon McGregor-Wood has more.