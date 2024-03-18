TÜRKİYE
Turkish aid agency continues its aid efforts in Gaza
For Ramadan, Türkiye's TIKA starts distributing approximately 25 tonnes of food packages to 2,500 displaced families in Palestine's Gaza as the humanitarian crisis worsens in the blockaded enclave.
Since the outset of the conflict, TIKA has been providing assistance in the form of food, health, and shelter materials in the region. / Photo: AA Archive
March 18, 2024

The Turkish aid agency started providing 25 tonnes of aid consisting of basic food items to Gaza, which has been under intense attacks by Israel since October 7, 2023.

As the humanitarian crisis worsens day by day in blockaded Gaza, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) continues its aid efforts during the holy month of Ramadan.

Since the outset of the conflict, TIKA has been providing assistance in the form of food, health, and shelter materials in the region.

In observance of Ramadan, TIKA has commenced distributing food packages to 2,500 displaced families in Gaza.

The food packages, totalling approximately 25 tonnes and containing items such as cooking oil, rice, tomato paste, beans, hummus, lentils, pasta, canned meat, and fish, are being delivered to people in the Deir al Balah, Rafah, and Az Zawayda regions of Gaza.

Israel's military offensive in Gaza

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7, 2023 which killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 31,726 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in the enclave, and nearly 73,792 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
