Erdoğan: Spirit of Canakkale continues to light our path

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a Martyrs’ Day ceremony in Gallipoli on Monday. He observed the event held to hpnour those who died fighting the Allied forces there in World War 1. In his remarks Erdogan said the spirit of the soldiers’ resistance continued to embolden Turkiye as it confronted contemporary challenges. Rupert Stone has more.