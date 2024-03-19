WORLD
UN-backed report says parts of Gaza have exceeded famine levels
At least 20 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes in Rafah and central parts of the Gaza Strip. It comes after the Israeli army targeted Al-Shifa Hospital for a fourth time since the beginning of the onslaught on Monday. As attacks continue, a UN-backed report says extreme food shortages in parts of Gaza have already exceeded famine levels, and mass deaths are imminent without an immediate ceasefire and a surge of humanitarian aid. Leone Lakhani has more.
March 19, 2024
