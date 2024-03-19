March 19, 2024
Israel to send team to US to discuss Rafah offensive
With tensions high between Israel and the US over the impact of the war on Gaza on civilians, Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken for the first time in over a month. They agreed that Israel will send a senior team to Washington in the coming days to discuss an alternative strategy. As Jon Brain reports, Biden's poll ratings have suffered because of his support for Israel.
