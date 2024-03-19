March 19, 2024
Airlines warn Boeing crises could hurt their businesses
Shares of US aircraft manufacturer Boeing have plummeted after another safety emergency last week when a LATAM plane suddenly dropped mid-air. It's the latest in a string of incidents that have led to airlines grounding the 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner jets. And as Tayyibe Aydin reports, the crisis is expected to have severe impacts on the aviation sector.
