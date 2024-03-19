March 19, 2024
Israel rejects ceasefire talks despite growing global pressure
Israel has rejected the most recent round of ceasefire talks in Qatar, despite growing international pressure to halt it's assault on Gaza and allow in critical humanitarian aid. The latest strikes on the enclave have killed at least 93 Palestinians. And the United Nations has warned extreme food shortages in parts already exceed famine levels. TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.
