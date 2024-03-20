WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus crash in China tunnel kills over dozen, injuring many
The bus, which was carrying 51 people, rammed into the tunnel's interior wall, in northern China.
Bus crash in China tunnel kills over dozen, injuring many
14 killed, 37 injured in north China road tunnel accident./ Photo: Others
March 20, 2024

Fourteen people were killed and 37 others injured after a bus crashed inside an expressway tunnel in northern China, state media has reported.

The accident occurred shortly after 0630 GMT Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, citing local authorities in Shanxi province.

The bus, which was carrying 51 people, rammed into the tunnel's interior wall, the report said.

State news agency Xinhua confirmed the toll of those killed and injured in a separate report, without providing details on the severity of the survivors' conditions.

The cause of the incident is now under investigation, Xinhua added.

Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.

In February of last year, 16 people were killed and dozens more injured in a pile-up in central Hunan province.

The month before that, 19 people died and 20 were injured in a road accident in eastern Jiangxi province.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us