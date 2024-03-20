WORLD
Israeli strikes kill 23 aid workers at Gaza's Kuwait roundabout
Israeli jets have struck again in the past few hours killing 23 Palestinians, working for aid distribution committees at the Kuwaiti intersection in Gaza. Locals officials say dozens more were injured. The attack brings the death toll in the last 24 hours to 116. On the diplomatic front, Israel is planning to send a senior level delegation to Washington, after US President Joe Biden urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to NOT launch a ground invasion in Rafah. Leone Lakhani has more.
