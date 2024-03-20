March 20, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU opens Greenland office as it seeks critical raw materials
Greenland has been thrust into the spotlight as an alternative ground to source rare earth minerals, as countries scramble to reduce their dependence on China. Last week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited the island to open the bloc's first office in the territory, where billions of dollars worth of rare minerals lie under ice shelves. Omer Bakkaloglu reports.
EU opens Greenland office as it seeks critical raw materials / Others
Explore