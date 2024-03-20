WORLD
Croatia’s State Court Rules that President Can’t Run for PM Post Unless He Quits
It's a super election year in Croatia and many expect a very heated campaign ahead. Especially after President Zoran Milanovic unexpectedly announced he would lead the opposition Social Democrats to challenge Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in the parliamentary vote. However, a constitutional court has banned Milanovic from running for prime ministerial office, saying he needs to resign as head of state first. Let's take a closer look at how we got here. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL CROATIA / TRT World
March 20, 2024
