WORLD
2 MIN READ
“Kosovo Remains Fragile With Hundreds More NATO Troops Deployed” says KFOR Commander Ulutaş
NATO and the EU have stepped up activities in the Balkans to boost regional security in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Additional troops have been deployed to Bosnia and Kosovo. Türkiye took command of NATO's peacekeeping mission in Kosovo last year. Ankara and Belgrade vowed to continue to develop relations in the areas of defence and military. As both Kosovo and Serbia welcomed Türkiye’s command of KFOR, Belgrade said a stable Balkans is a shared objective. We spoke to Ozkan Ulutas, the Turkish commander of the force, and asked him about the role Türkiye plays in peacekeeping on the border, and the significance of having Turkish troops on the ground. Omer Saraci reports. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMBNAIL K4 / TRT World
March 20, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us