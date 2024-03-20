March 20, 2024
WORLD
US State Dept: not 'witnessed' Israel using starvation as a weapon of war in Gaza
US State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel has said that the US had not "observed or witnessed" starvation being used by Israel as a weapon of war in Palestine's Gaza. The comments come amid reports from various rights groups indicating that the besieged enclave faces a catastrophic famine by May 2024. #hunger #Gaza #famine
