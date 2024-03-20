WORLD
2 MIN READ
Militants storm Pakistan's Gwadar port, all attackers killed: official
Authorities say all eight of the attackers have been killed.
Militants storm Pakistan's Gwadar port, all attackers killed: official
Situated on a barren peninsula in the Arabian Sea, Gwadar, or the "gate of the wind", owes its selection as Pakistan's next economic hub to its strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz. / Photo: Getty Images
March 20, 2024

Militants armed with guns and bombs attacked Pakistan's strategic Gwadar port, key to the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, with eight attackers shot dead by security forces, the chief minister of Balochistan province has said.

The militants stormed the complex in the rugged southwestern province which houses offices of different government departments, intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces, said Saeed Ahmed Umrani, a government commissioner on Wednesday.

"Attackers carried out many blasts," he told Reuters, adding that it was followed with a gun attack. He said the army and police were responding to the attackers.

All eight gunmen who attacked Pakistan's Gwadar port on Wednesday have been killed, said Sarfraz Bugti, the chief minister of Balochistan province, where the port is located.

China has invested heavily in mineral-rich Balochistan, including developing Gwadar, despite a decades-long insurgency.

RelatedAt least 29 killed after twin bomb blasts hit Pakistan on election eve

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the most prominent of several militant groups in Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the assault in a statement, saying its militants attacked Pakistan intelligence agencies' offices.

The BLA has previously been involved in attacks on Pakistani and Chinese interests in the region and elsewhere.

Pakistan's military and interior ministry did not give any details on the attack.

The deep-water port is key to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also encompasses roads and energy projects and is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative.

Chinese targets have previously come under attack by several militant groups in Pakistan.

In August, gunmen attacked a convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar, an operation also claimed by the BLA.

RelatedPakistan vows no delay in polls despite spike in violence
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us