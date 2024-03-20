March 20, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Journalist asks about Palestinian right to self-defence at US Press Briefing
“Do they have the right to defend themselves against such military assaults?” Journalist Said Arikat inquired of US Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel whether Palestinians have the right to defend themselves against Israeli raids and assaults, while noting that Israel has distributed tens of thousands of arms to settlers for “self defence”.
“Do they have the right to defend themselves against such military assaults?” Journalist Said Arikat inquired of US Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel whether Palestinians have the right to defend themselves against Israeli raids and assaults, while noting that Israel has distributed tens of thousands of arms to settlers for “self defence” / Others
Explore