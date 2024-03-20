March 20, 2024
One on One | Interview with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares
Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Co-operation José Manuel Albares speaks to TRT World about the prospects for peace in Ukraine and Gaza. He calls for a comprehensive peace conference to recognize a real and viable Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
