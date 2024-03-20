UN says famine can hit the northern Gaza any time

Children are dying from starvation in northern Gaza.. and half of the enclave's entire population is on the brink of famine. A UN-backed report says without urgent action, famine will hit the north, where some 300-thousand people are trapped, between now and May. Many experts are now accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war - which constitutes a war crime. Kubra Akkoc takes a look.