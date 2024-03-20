March 20, 2024
UN says famine can hit the northern Gaza any time
Children are dying from starvation in northern Gaza.. and half of the enclave's entire population is on the brink of famine. A UN-backed report says without urgent action, famine will hit the north, where some 300-thousand people are trapped, between now and May. Many experts are now accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war - which constitutes a war crime. Kubra Akkoc takes a look.
