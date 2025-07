Ka'ak Asawer: Palestinian date cookie

TRT World joins food blogger Ayesha Erkin in the kitchen as she makes a much-loved Levantine festive treat, Ka'ak Asawer. Erkin explains why it is so important to make these date cookie bracelets with ethically sourced Palestinian dates, and to raise awareness about the campaign to boycott dates produced in Israeli settlements. #Ramadan #PalestinianDates