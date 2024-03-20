Sacrificing red cows: The Jewish prophecy to replace Al Aqsa

Right-wing Israeli groups are planning to sacrifice a red cow in the hope of fulfilling a Jewish prophecy, which could strengthen calls for the demolition of Al Aqsa Mosque and the building of a Third Temple in its place. Al Aqsa is a flashpoint in Israel's ongoing occupation of Palestine. Could this trigger a world war? #Israel #Gaza #AlAqsa