TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intel neutralises top PKK terrorist in N Iraq
Security sources state that Hesenzade was in contact with PKK/KCK ringleaders Cemil Bayik and Duran Kalkan, as well as being involved in recruitment efforts for the terrorist group.
Turkish intel neutralises top PKK terrorist in N Iraq
Barzan Hesenzade, codenamed "Tolhildan Kandil," who joined the terrorist organisation in 2016 in a rural area of the Qandil region. / Photo: AA Archive
March 21, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" the PKK/KCK terror group's so-called youth coordinator in Iran during an operation in neighbouring northern Iraq, according to security sources.

MIT identified the location of Barzan Hesenzade, codenamed "Tolhildan Kandil," who joined the terrorist organisation in 2016 in a rural area of the Qandil region.

Hesenzade was also found to be in contact with PKK/KCK ringleaders Cemil Bayik and Duran Kalkan, as well as to have been involved in recruitment efforts for the terrorist group.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, the UK, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us