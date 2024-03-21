Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralised" the PKK/KCK terror group's so-called youth coordinator in Iran during an operation in neighbouring northern Iraq, according to security sources.

MIT identified the location of Barzan Hesenzade, codenamed "Tolhildan Kandil," who joined the terrorist organisation in 2016 in a rural area of the Qandil region.

Hesenzade was also found to be in contact with PKK/KCK ringleaders Cemil Bayik and Duran Kalkan, as well as to have been involved in recruitment efforts for the terrorist group.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, the UK, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.