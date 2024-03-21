March 21, 2024
Palestinian teacher offers hope, respite to children amidst war
Children have suffered immensely under the Israeli onslaught on Gaza, with upwards of 12,300 minors losing their lives. For those who have survived, the psychological trauma is overwhelming. But in the Nuseirat refugee camp, a teacher has found a way to take their hearts and minds off the war - through music and art. Asli Atbash reports.
