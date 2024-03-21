WORLD
EU bloc aims to curb the number of irregular arrivals in Europe
Migration is set to be among the topics being discussed by EU leaders at this week’s meeting in Brussels. That’s after the bloc signed a major aid deal with Egypt on Sunday, partly aimed at curbing the number of irregular arrivals in Europe. Cairo was offered a package worth more than $8 billion. That comes after similar deals have been offered to other countries, including Tunisia. As TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports, the huge sums on offer may reflect the worries European leaders have about the issue of migration ahead of elections in June.
