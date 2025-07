JUST 2 DEGREES: WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

A new film looks at how far ordinary people will go to stop the expansion of oil and gas, and the lengths the British government will go to stop them? Host: Reagan Des Vignes Guests: The WWF's Marc Goichot; climate researcher, Gianluca Grimalda; filmmaker Rich Felgate; Alain Bernad Ononino of the Africa Wildlife Crime Programme; and Juan Martin Muller of WWF Ecuador.