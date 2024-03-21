TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish FM Fidan holds talks on margins of Nuclear Energy Summit in Belgium
Addressing the summit hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency and Belgium, Fidan underscores the critical need for enhanced nuclear safety measures and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to regional denuclearisation efforts.
Turkish FM Fidan holds talks on margins of Nuclear Energy Summit in Belgium
Fidan urged nuclear safety measures and regional denuclearisation and expressed concerns over the situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. / Photo: AA
March 21, 2024

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels.

Fidan met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday, before the official opening of the summit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Fidan also met his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani and Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the margins of the summit.

The ministry did not share further information.

Hakan Fidan also met with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib, before departing from Brussels.

Addressing the summit hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium, Fidan underscored the critical need for enhanced nuclear safety measures and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to regional denuclearisation efforts.

Fidan urged nuclear safety measures and regional denuclearisation and expressed concerns over the situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

He also reiterated Türkiye's commitment to regional denuclearisation efforts.

Scheduled for March 21-22, the summit is dedicated solely to nuclear energy, a topic of increasing interest globally due to its potential to decrease fossil fuel consumption and meet the growing demand for low-carbon electricity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us