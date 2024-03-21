Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Nuclear Energy Summit held in Brussels.

Fidan met Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Thursday, before the official opening of the summit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on X.

Fidan also met his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov, Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani and Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar on the margins of the summit.

The ministry did not share further information.

Hakan Fidan also met with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib, before departing from Brussels.

Addressing the summit hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium, Fidan underscored the critical need for enhanced nuclear safety measures and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to regional denuclearisation efforts.

Fidan urged nuclear safety measures and regional denuclearisation and expressed concerns over the situation at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Scheduled for March 21-22, the summit is dedicated solely to nuclear energy, a topic of increasing interest globally due to its potential to decrease fossil fuel consumption and meet the growing demand for low-carbon electricity.