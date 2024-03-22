WORLD
Armed men ambush Niger soldiers, causing dozens of casualties
Niger's fight against terrorism faces a setback after a deadly militant ambush in the western region as 23 soldiers were killed and 17 injured during a security sweep near the border with Burkina Faso and Mali.
March 22, 2024

Twenty-three soldiers have been killed in a "terrorist" ambush in western Niger during an offensive near the border with Burkina Faso and Mali, the defence ministry has said.

The soldiers were engaged in a security sweep in Tillaberi, in the three borders area, on Tuesday and Wednesday and were killed during a "complex ambush", it said late Thursday, adding that "about 30 terrorists had been neutralised".

The army raids were "designed to reassure local people" who were being targeted by armed groups engaged in "murders, extortion and cattle rustling", the ministry said.

It said more than 100 "terrorists" had attacked an army unit between Teguey and Bankilare using "homemade bombs and suicide vehicles".

In addition to the 23 soldiers who died, a further 17 were wounded.

